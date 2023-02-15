Suspect in deadly U-Haul rampage through Brooklyn to be arraigned in court today

Weng Sor, the man accused of mowing down 10 people in Brooklyn during a deadly driving rampage, will make his first court appearance Wednesday. Derick WAller reports.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man accused of mowing down 10 people in Brooklyn during a deadly driving rampage will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Officers escorted 62-year-old Weng Sor out of the 68 precinct in Bay Ridge Tuesday night and off to arraignment court in downtown Brooklyn.

Sor appeared to say something to reporters, but it is unclear what he was trying to say.

Sor is now facing murder, attempted murder and assault charges after a reckless driving rampage through several southwest Brooklyn neighborhoods on Monday morning.

Officials say the U-Haul he was driving was rented from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Authorities say Sor was there to try and meet with President Trump before driving the truck up to New York City to see his family.

Detectives say this was clearly not terrorism, but rather the result of mental illness.

"Based on interviews with his family members, and confirmed when interrogated by members of the New York City detective bureau, we believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis," NYPD chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Delivery worker YiJie Ye died after the incident. Ye emigrated here from China 20 years ago and had three kids.

As of Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe page had raised more than 17,000 dollars for his family.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell laid out the timeline of events.

Brooklyn U-Haul rampage timeline:

10:20 A.M. -- 34-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

A 34-year-old man on a bicycle at 55th Street and Fourth Avenue was struck by the U-Haul, which then fled the scene.

10:27 A.M. -- 33-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

About seven minutes later, a 33-year-old victim on a bicycle was struck at Senator Street and Fifth Avenue.

10:31 A.M. -- 30-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

About four minutes after that, at 10:31 a.m., a 30-year-old man was knocked off his bicycle at Bay Ridge Parkway and Seventh Avenue.

10:36 A.M. -- 51-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

Around 10:36 a.m., a 51-year-old man on a moped was hit at Bay Ridge Parkway and 12th Avenue.

10:50 A.M. -- 44-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

Around 10:50 a.m., a 44-year-old man on a moped was struck. He later died due to his injuries.

VIDEO | Robert Boyce on bomb squad investigating U-Haul in Red Hook

10:50 A.M. -- 38-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

At about the same time, a 38-year-old victim on an e-bike was struck and injured.

10:57 A.M. -- 32-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

At 10:57 a.m., a 32-year-old man on a moped was hit by the U-Haul at 72nd Street and Third Avenue.

11:03 A.M. -- NYPD OFFICER STRUCK

That was followed by an NYPD officer from the 68th Precinct, who was injured around 11:03 a.m. when police say the U-Haul rammed his patrol car near the intersection of Wakeman Place and Ridge Blvd.

11:05 A.M. -- 66-YEAR-OLD MAN STRUCK

At 11:05 a.m., the truck hit the final pedestrian, a 66-year-old man who was walking near 73rd Street and Third Avenue.

11:09 A.M. -- NYPD HELICOPTER SPOTS U-HAUL

Around 11:09 a.m., an NYPD aviation union helicopter spotted the U-Haul at 86th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge. Police say that all responding units converges on that location at that time.

11:19 A.M. -- AVIATION OFFICERS SPOT U-HAUL PASSING 43RD AND BQE

At 11:19 a.m., aviation officers saw the U-Haul passing the 43rd Street and Brooklyn Queens Expressway area heading toward Manhattan.

11:24 A.M. -- 66-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

At 11:24 a.m., members of the NYPD Emergency Services Highway Unit stopped and boxed in the U-Haul truck outside at the Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street area. The 66-year-old driver was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.