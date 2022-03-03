ukraine

Members of Ukrainian Church in East Village gather to pray, raise funds for soldiers in Ukraine

EMBED <>More Videos

Members of Ukrainian Church in Manhattan gather to pray, raise funds

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds gathered in St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village Wednesday night.

Parishioners came together to sing and to pray and to inspire one another while the war in Ukraine continues.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul was among the worshippers.

"Slava Ukraini," Hochul said. "We stand with Ukraine! God bless the people of Ukraine!"

One parishioner was on the verge of tears.

"I will cry home," Nataliya Yezesky said. "I will cry when I pray but not now because this is my battle I'm fighting. Everyone is threatened right now and I'm a soldier so that's not the place to cry. I'll cry later."

The church has become a focal point for the humanitarian effort by raising funds for everything from food and clothing to medical supplies

They've even helped raise money for body armor for medics in the warzone.

RELATED | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.



The fate of Ukraine is uncertain, but 5,000 miles away here in New York City, Ukrainians are keeping their faith.

And with faith there is hope and with hope there is strength. It is what's holding this community together.

Stefan Szkafarowsky is a singer at the Metropolitan Opera and came to show support for the Ukrainian community.

"Being here, I feel it brings everyone more together," Szkafarowsky said. "It gives a lot of hope, a lot of hope that Ukraine will be triumphant in this. It will, yes. I believe it. Seriously."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseast villagemanhattanrussiawarukrainechurch
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Russian, Ukrainian NYPD officers launch supply drive amid war
Newark council approves license suspension of Russian-owed Lukoil
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
As non-Ukrainians also flee war, some report mistreatment
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Man arrested, charged after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
Feces attack suspect released again after being arrested in hate crime
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
NYPD sergeant knelt on arrested man's back, gets probation sentence
Show More
Exclusive: Woman reunited with dog stolen 6 months ago in NJ
Alarming increase in transit crimes despite new initiative underground
Search on for missing 100-year-old man last seen in Brooklyn
Suspect in custody after crashing into NYPD cruiser Brooklyn: police
Broadway theater will be renamed after James Earl Jones
More TOP STORIES News