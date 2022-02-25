Rallies, vigils continue across Tri-State in support of Ukraine, against Russian aggression

A "Standing In Solidarity with NYC's Ukrainian Community" was being held Friday, featuring Rep. Carolyn Maloney, City Council Member Carlina Rivera, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and others.
The event was organized by the United Ukrainian American Organizations of New York, a local chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, leaders of the New York City Ukrainian community, elected officials, clergy, diplomats and supporters of Ukraine.
New York City is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest such community in the country, with pockets in Manhattan's East Village and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, and scattered populations throughout the five boroughs.
There was outrage mixed with fear as Ukrainian-Americans took to the streets by the hundreds Thursday, rallying in Times Square before marching through Midtown to the Russian Mission to the United Nations on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
"It's awful, obviously," Ukrainian New Yorker Ian Kyrychenko said. "We have all the families there, our relatives, and right now, they're trying to find some safe place."
There is also a large Ukrainian population in Bound Brook, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA has roots in New Jersey where residents can only watch helplessly as they fear for loved ones and their home country.
At a prayer vigil there Thursday, the mood was somber -- but their prayers were calling for strength in the wake of war.
Members of the Ukrainian Metropolitan Council had more to pray as jarring images of devastation and destruction come in from the nation they love.
They have seen years of abuse in the past and are vowing to stand against Russian aggression.
"How many times does the Ukrainian nation have to suffer?" His Eminence Metropolitan Antony said. "How many times does it have to be put down and buried and always rising from the ashes and rebuilding itself?"
The group of Christians says war is evil, but they are asking the West to step up its supplies of military aid to protect the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
Congressman Tom Malinowski of NJ on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
"Russians are attacking without any consideration for the places where people reside," Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky said. "If only they were attacking strategic locations, that would be one story. But now they are impacting places of residence where people live."
They say America must lead the way to stop Vladimir Putin because he is pushing the European continent closer to World War III.
"I cannot reconcile in my mind that in the 21st Century in the middle of Europe, you will have somebody behaving like this," Zelinsky said.
