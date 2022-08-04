Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra set to perform 2 free concerts at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will play at Lincoln Center in New York City in two free concerts in August.

The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on August 18 and 19 as part of the Freedom Tour.

It will include recent refugees of the war, members of orchestras in other parts of Europe, and the leading musicians of Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Odesa.

The Metropolitan Opera and the Polish National Opera brought these musicians together to create an orchestra for a European and American tour, in solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government is supporting the project by addressing the issue of allowing male musicians to put down weapons and take up their instruments in a demonstration of the power of art over adversity.

Members of the New York and Ukraine artist communities will come together for an outdoor reception following the August 18 performance, in an opportunity to connect and offer support for Ukrainian artists.

The orchestra will perform a program that includes Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov's Seventh Symphony and Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2, with Ukrainian virtuoso Anna Fedorova.

Leading Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will perform the great aria "Abscheulicher!" from Beethoven's Fidelio.

Limited, free advance reservation tickets will be available beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug 15.

General admission tickets will also be available the day of on a first-come, first-served basis.

While tickets will be free, donations are encouraged to organizations supporting the resettlement of Ukrainians.

You can make a donation online at Welcome.Us.

Visit the Metropolitan Opera website to learn more about the Freedom Tour.

ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults critically injured in NYC apartment fire

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube