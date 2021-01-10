Queens hotel, scene of deadly triple shooting, reportedly closes

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The Queens hotel that was the site of New York City's first shooting homicide of 2021 on New Year's Day has reportedly closed.

The New York Post says the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens now has "hotel closed" signs posted in the lobby.

A group who rented a room at the Umbrella Hotel for a New Year's Eve party got into a street dispute with another group when 20-year-old Robert Williams was killed in a triple shooting. 2 others were injured.

This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would move to have the hotel shut down.

Neighbors had long complained the hotel was a hub for drugs and violent crime.

MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
EMBED More News Videos

The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kew gardensqueensnew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootinghotelshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Trump's words, rhetoric have incited violence
5 NYC vaccination sites to open Sunday, including two 24-hour locations
Man takes victim's wallet after selling him MetroCard swipe
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey calls on Trump to resign, says it's what's best for country
'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Gunman kills 3 in multiple shootings in the Chicago area, police say
No big winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot grows to $550 million
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Firefighters forced to drive ambulances in UK as cases rise
FDNY members allegedly among mob at U.S. Capitol
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
SUV crashes through apartment on Long Island
AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine
More TOP STORIES News