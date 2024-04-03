The Unboxing Boys are back with Disney-themed interactive toys

The Unboxing Boys are back with a box filled with Disney-themed interactive products, which encourage imaginative, creative play for children between the ages of two and eight. Here's everything we played with so you can shop it for yourself.

19% off Amazon Just Play Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Fabulous Fashion Ballerina Doll $12.83

$15.99 Shop now at Amazon

This playset lets kids mix and match Minnie Mouse's clothing and comes with multiple fashionable outfits and accessories.

Amazon Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Dino $19.97 Shop now at Amazon

This six-piece set has both light and sound effects and is built for little hands, so both older kids and preschoolers can enjoy it.

Walmart Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Flipping Fun Kitchen Set $68 Shop now at Walmart

This pretend play kitchen set is every child's dream, including plates, frying pans, play cupcakes and more. It also makes realistic cooking sounds.

Amazon Just Play Mickey Mouse Rev 'n Go Vehicles $12.99 Shop now at Amazon

Your child can press the button on the hood for engine sounds and watch as it lights up with racing sound effects.

Target Disney Wish 6'' Asha, Dahlia & Magnifico Petite Doll Gift Set $34.99 Shop now at Target

"Wish" fans will love this doll set, which comes with three dolls and multiple accessories for pretend play.

Disney Store Disney nuiMOs Plush $12.99 to $21.99 Shop now at Disney

Disney nuiMO mini plushies feature interchangeable outfits and are an adorable collectible for any kid.

Amazon Lego Duplo Disney Elsa & Bruni in The Enchanted Forest Set $45.83 Shop now at Amazon

Lego sets are always entertaining, as you can watch your creation slowly come to life through building it. This one features a scene from "Frozen 2," and makes a great gift for any Elsa fans.

11% off Walmart Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Roarin' Safari Dino $30.99

$34.99 Shop now at Walmart

Take Mickey Mouse and your child on a dino-themed adventure with this interactive toy. You can pose Mickey Mouse to ride on the dino's back and even hear it make roaring sounds.

Amazon Marvel Epic Hero Series Battle Gear Iron Man $14.59 Shop now at Amazon

This Iron Man mini-action figure is made for kids aged four and up. It is equipped with four battle-play accessories, including a blaster and a shield.

Amazon Fisher-Price Little People $24.99 Shop now at Amazon

This adorable figure set has everyone from Belle to Moana and is great for toddlers and preschoolers.

19% off Macy's Hot Wheels RacerVerse Spider-Man Track Set | $52.19

$64.99 Shop now at Macy's

Rev your imaginary engines with this high-speed Hot Wheels set. Up to two players can enjoy this set and it can also be easily broken down and stored, once they're done playing with it.

23% off Amazon Disney and Pixar Cars Glow Racers $12.95

$16.99 Shop now at Amazon

These collectible miniature cars glow in the dark and are available in various characters from the "Cars" movie.



* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.