Underground blast creates 'Tremors'-like scene in Virginia

More blasting to break up rock for excavation as construction continues to regrade northbound #Route29 just south of Vint Hill Road in @Fauquier_County. All northbound lanes will remain closed through Aug. 2 @VaDOTCULP @Fauquier_County 🚧



The Virginia Department of Transportation shared video showing an underground blast rolling through the road.It is part of ongoing construction along Route 29 in Vint Hill to break up rock for excavationSeveral commenters online pointed out the footage looked like a scene from the 1990 sci-fi action thriller "Tremors."