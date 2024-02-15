Elderly woman killed after being trapped in Union Township house fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire officials in New Jersey say an elderly woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday night in Union Township.

The Union Township Fire Department first received a report about a house fire with a trapped victim around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was apparently trapped in a second-floor bedroom of the home on Weber Street.

Crews immediately jumped into action in an attempt to rescue the victim.

Unfortunately, the woman did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

