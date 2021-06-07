COVID-19 vaccine

United Airlines will now require new US-based employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

United requiring new US-based workers get COVID vaccine

In efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, United Airline said it will require new US-based employees to be vaccinated against the virus.

According to United, new employees will be required to upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards into the airlines internal system. The airline did add that it would accommodate those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons.

SEE ALSO: Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

"As we welcome new employees to the company, it's important we instill in them United's strong commitment to safety. As part of this commitment, effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will require any external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date," United stated.

SEE ALSO: Delta Air Lines will require COVID vaccination for new employees

United is the latest airline to requiring employees to be vaccinated. In May, Delta Airlines had announced it would require that new workers be vaccinated.

Unlike United and Delta, American Airlines has not said it will require new employees to be vaccinated.

The video above is from a story of nurses who planning to walk out over COVID-19 vaccine job requirement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvaccinesunited airlinesunited arilinescovid 19 vaccineairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
ER closed due to nursing staff shortages will reopen Friday
COVID Updates: Daily infections rising 10+% in 35 states
COVID Updates: Connecticut to hold booster clinics at nursing homes
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News