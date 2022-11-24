Flight headed to Brussels returns to Newark Airport after possible bird strike

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible bird strike forced a plane headed from New Jersey to Europe to return to Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday night, according to the FAA.

United Airlines flight 999 landed safely in Newark just before 9 p.m., officials said.

They say the flight was forced to turn around about an hour into the flight after the crew reported a possible bird strike.

The flight was headed to Brussels, Belgium.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

