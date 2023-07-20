United Airlines cutting flights at Newark to help avoid future meltdowns

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- United Airlines announced that they will be reducing flights at Newark Airport this summer to avoid future travel meltdowns.

The airline says the cut in flights is intended to avoid future issues like the ones travelers endured at Newark over the July 4 weekend.

The typical number of summertime flights out of Newark is around 435 per day.

However, this summer, United Airlines is scheduling 410 flights per day. They will continue to reduce down to 390 flights per day in August.

The airline will also be adjusting plane schedules so they fly back and forth to Newark as opposed to flying to other airports on different routes before returning to Newark.

"We're now doing more than ever to mitigate the impact of weather, congestion and other infrastructure constraints at Newark, frankly so the schedule at Newark is more manageable through the frequency of weather events and the very real operating constraints that exist there, even on blue sky days," United CEO Scott Kirby told ABC News.

United made the announcements on their Q2 earnings call.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.