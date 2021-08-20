US Mission asks that UN General Assembly go back to a mostly virtual event

The U.S. is worried that the East Side of Manhattan meeting could turn into a super spreader event.
The U.S. Mission has now asked that it go back to being mostly virtual, like last year.
Many nations don't have the same access to vaccines that the U.S. does.
America is flush with doses. Our country is bribing people to take it with giveaways and incentives. Meantime, much of Africa cannot get access to the vaccine.
It is not yet known if President Joe Biden plans to attend the General Assembly in person.
