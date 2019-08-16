Unstable structure report leads to evacuations in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattam (WABC) -- Three buildings in SoHo have been evacuated after a call for an unstable structure, officials said.The primary concern is the building at 139 Thompson Street in Manhattan.Construction is taking place at the address and shortly after 1:30 p.m. a 911 call reported some sort of stability problem.That building, which remains occupied during construction, was evacatured along with buildings on either side while authorities investigate.FDNY and the Department of Buildings are on site.No injuries have been reported.----------