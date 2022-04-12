Out-of-control driver slams into outdoor dining structure in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Out-of-control driver slams into outdoor dining structure in NYC

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car crash left a frightening scene in Manhattan Monday night after a driver lost control and slammed into an outdoor dining structure.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near First Avenue and 74th Street on the Upper East Side.

Police say a woman was driving the vehicle when she suffered a medical episode, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the outdoor dining structure.

Citizen App video captured the aftermath of the crash.

The driver refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say there were no injuries to anyone involved.


----------
