20-year-old man found with gunshot wound inside car in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in Manhattan Tuesday night.Authorities say the 20-year-old victim was discovered on First Avenue and East 96th Street on the Upper East Side around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his right leg while sitting in the vehicle.He was taken to Weill Cornell in stable condition.Shortly after, police say they recovered a firearm on East 84th Street and First Avenue.Police are trying to figure out if the weapon was discharged by a suspect or if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.They are also looking to determine if the weapon that was recovered is connected to the shooting victim.----------