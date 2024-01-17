Officer struck by wrong-way driver while guarding getaway car in unrelated robbery in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured after being struck by a car during a wild situation that unfolded on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday.

The officer was struck near Park Avenue and East 71st Street by a wrong-way driver.

Eyewitness News was told the officer was guarding a getaway car related to a nearby robbery that happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Mackage clothing store on East 68th Street and Madison Avenue. That's where several suspects took off with about $10,000 worth of jackets stolen from the store.

While guarding the getaway car, NYPD officers saw a different, unrelated car driving the wrong way on Park Avenue from 70th to 71st streets.

While that car was stopped in traffic, one of the officers attempts to pull it over and stands in front of the car.

The driver then hits the gas and strikes the officer.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and broken arm.

The female driver was taken into custody.

No arrests have been made in the store robbery.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

