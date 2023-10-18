Police investigating shooting outside Upper East Side bar

Officials say a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal dispute.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that witnesses say happened during a bar fight on the Upper East Side.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. Wednesday on East 76th Street and Second Avenue.

Officials say a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal dispute. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

The victim was with a 29-year-old woman who was cut in her face, authorities reported. She was not shot during the dispute.

Second Avenue near 76th Street was closed Wednesday morning.

There have been no arrests made so far.

