UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job in Connecticut

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- UPS workers at a warehouse in Connecticut are mourning the loss of their colleague, who was allegedly killed by a coworker while on the job.Police say, Nathan Burk, 28, was driving a UPS truck on Tuesday night with Elijah Bertrand in the passenger seat.They say Bertrand suddenly attacked Burke while he was driving.Burk crashed the truck and died.Police say his coworker ran away from the scene."He was a very simple and sincere kid, he loves nature, he rode dirt bikes and everything and he used to come over to the house and just hang out," said Despina Tsetsos, a friend of the victim."We do know that there was a weapon used during the course of the attack and we are very confident that the weapon that was located on scene, may be the weapon used to do this crime," said Trooper Josue Dorelus, Connecticut State Police.Workers at the Watertown UPS warehouse held a makeshift vigil Wednesday night for Burk.They were given the option to take the day off, but many say they would rather honor Burk by doing their jobs."Sometimes when you work in a tough job you see signs of mental illness you see signs of fatigue, or anything else, there were no signs with his helper," said Sean O'Brian, Joint Council 10.Police tracked Bertrand to a gas station in Plymouth where he was taken into custody without incident. Police say he was cooperative and charged with murder. Bail was set at $2 million.