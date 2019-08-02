Police: Urn containing ashes stolen from vehicle on Long Island

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person or people who stole an urn containing ashes from a vehicle on Long Island in July.

The urn was stolen from a 2010 Chrysler parked in the driveway of a residence on Elkton Lane North in North Babylon, police say, between July 22 at 9:45 p.m. and July 23 at 7 a.m.

The Suffolk County Police Department is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637), or by email at Tip Submit. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Related topics:
north babylonsuffolk countytheft
