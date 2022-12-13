Coast Guard searching for missing sailors who departed Cape May: 'It's concerning'

"I've been calling and texting both, but nothing," said a family friend.

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- The United States Coast Guard has launched a search effort for two men who departed Cape May, New Jersey on Nov. 26 in a 30-foot sailboat.

Officials are searching for 65-year-old Kevin Hyde, 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and a dog named "Minnie."

All three set sail on the vessel "Atrevida II" from Utsch's Marina in Cape May. But the Coast Guard says they haven't been seen since December after a stop in North Carolina. The men were traveling to Marathon Key, Florida.

Dan Sekel, of Wildwood Crest, spoke with WABC-TV's sister station WPVI-TV on behalf of the family of Joe Ditomasso.

He says Ditomasso started the voyage by diligently texting his daughters Nina and Natalie.

The last person to reportedly hear from Ditomasso was a friend.

"Saturday, Dec. 3, it was a little before noon, they were having a conversation and mid-conversation the phone went dead," said Sekel.

There has been no communication with Hyde and Ditomasso since.

"I texted Kevin. I said, 'Kev as soon as your phone has service please call or text, we're worried about your safety.' I've been calling and texting both, but nothing," said Sekel.

On Monday, the Coast Guard announced an air and water search effort. They are focused on the ocean between North Carolina and Marathon Key.

"The total area is about 16,000 square miles. So, to put it into perspective, it's roughly twice the size of New Jersey. We're looking for something that's a little bit bigger than a large SUV," said Commander Daniel Schrader of the United States Coast Guard.

Sekel says his wife has been tracking Ditomasso's credit card, which pinged last in Virginia Beach.

Now, they're just hoping the sailors have hit an area of no cell service.

"Maybe in a sailboat you try to go further because if you have good wind conditions maybe he skipped one of his ports. But nine days, it's concerning," said Sekel.

