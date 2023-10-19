US Navy destroyer in Red Sea shoots down missiles fired by Houthis in Yemen, official says

The ship fired its missiles in response to a perceived threat, an official said.

A U.S. Navy destroyer has been involved in a security incident in the Red Sea, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The USS Carney encountered multiple missiles launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen and fired missiles in response, the official said.

The USS Carney is pictured Aug 11, 2020.

It's unclear from where the missiles were being fired but they were headed in a northerly direction, the official said.

The Houthi militia's missiles were not thought to have been aimed at the ship.

No sailors aboard the ship were harmed, the official said.

The event occurred during the early evening hours Thursday local time.

The missiles fired by the Houthis were engaged by SM2 missiles carried aboard the USS Carney, the official said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

