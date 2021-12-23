Supreme Court to decide fate of Biden vaccine mandates for hospitals, large businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres and Sandra Bookman co-host an Eyewitness News special presentation, 'Holiday Alert: Omicron Surge.'

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- As the omicron wave sweeps the nation, the U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday night it will take up challenges to President Biden's federal vaccine mandates for health workers and large businesses early next month.The court scheduled an expedited hearing for Jan. 7, 2022.In a pair of orders accepting the cases, the Court put off immediate action on the mandates until after oral arguments next month.Last week, a federal appeals court reinstated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency rule requiring employers or 100 or more Americans to mandate vaccinations or conduct weekly testing to ensure workplace safety.The Biden administration says masks among unvaccinated employees must be enforced starting Jan. 10; proof of vaccination or testing compliance begins Feb. 9. It remains in effect tonight.A separate rule by the Department of Health and Human Services requiring vaccinations of workers at facilities that receive funds to treat Medicare and Medicaid patients remains on hold.The Biden administration has asked the justices to reinstate it.----------