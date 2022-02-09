Personal Finance

"Your prices are ridiculous." Florists see cost of flowers skyrocket ahead of Valentine's Day rush

By
Planning on getting flowers for your valentine? Expect to pay more

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Florists are ready for the Valentine's Day rush, but this year, there's a thorn in the side for those doing the buying.

"We've had a good number of walk-ins let us know 'your prices are ridiculous,'" New York Blooms' Tish Valenzuela said.

A single long-stem rose at New York Blooms will cost about $10.

"I think people are not aware of the value of flowers and how expensive they are," Valenzuela said.

And just before Valentine's Day, prices always go up, but this year, there's more at play.

"What is new is how much more it is this year as opposed to previous years," Valenzuela said.

Roland Iguina runs JRose, a wholesaler in NYC's flower district, and says he's paying more for his flowers for the same reasons everyone is paying more for just about everything.

"Freight costs increase, there's an increase in just getting the flowers here that alone has really driven flower prices up," Iguina said. "This is a bundle, one bundle of 25 roses. How much does this cost this year? $45. And what did it cost last year on valentine's week? Around $35."
And growers may not have planted as much as they did before the coronavirus pandemic because there's been so much uncertainty.

But Iguina says one thing remains certain.

"You can go to your bodega or grocer and get a bunch and see what happens when you give it to someone. Something happens to that person. Not only does it happen at the moment it happens the rest of the week," Iguina said.

And if a week of beauty isn't long enough, a $200 box of preserved roses will likely outlast any relationship.

