September 11th: Westchester County honors 9/11 illness victims with new memorial

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County is unveiling a new September 11 memorial dedicated to the first responders who lost their lives to 9/11 related illnesses.The unveiling on Friday, September 10, was a private event for family and friends of those lost before the public unveiling on Saturday, September 11, at the County's memorial at 3:30 p.m."This memorial is the culmination of a promise this County government made to the families and loved ones of these true Westchester heroes. We will not ever take for granted the actions of these individuals and hope that each person who visits this memorial understands their lasting impact," County Executive George Latimer said.The new memorial, which overlooks The Rising memorial at the Kensico Dam Plaza, is made up of granite stones set on a stone veneer wall. Each stone is etched with the names of the Westchester first responders lost to 9/11 related illnesses.The Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial is designed to complement the stonework of the Dam and surround The Rising as an eternal watch.The total length of each wall is 20' and will hold up to 4 4' long memorial stones each, for a total of 8 memorial stones.A light - which will be known as the Eternal Light - is centered between the two walls and directly across the entrance to the original memorial, The Rising. This light will be on 24/7 to signify the light shone on the County by those this memorial intends to honor.Construction of this solemn memorial was done by R. Pugni and Sons, Inc. The design of the memorial was completed by a combination of the County's dedicated Department of Planning. Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation and a committee made up of loved ones of those lost to 9/11 related illnesses.The committee was co-chaired by New York City Police Officer Matthew J. McCauley and NYPD Sargent Peter Woods who lost his battle to a 9/11 related illness earlier this year."On the eve of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks we are reminded of the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost that day, including those from Westchester County who are memorialized at 'The Rising.' Unfortunately, the toll of those lost continues to increase due to 9/11 related illnesses that have claimed so many of our 9/11 First Responders," McCauley said.The full list of names included in this first round of engraving include:- Firefighter - Gary S. Allo - White Plains Fire Department- Police Officer - Christopher M. Barry - NYPD- Sergeant - Patrick J. Boyle - NYPD- Sergeant - Patrick T. Coyne - NYPD- Battalion - Chief Kevin R. Byrnes - FDNY- John M. Cozza - Construction Industry- Emergency Medical Technician - Luis De Pena, Jr - FDNY- Police Officer Kenneth X. Domenech - NYPD- Police Officer Nicholas G. Finelli - NYPD- Lieutenant - Clark W. Douglass - White Plains Fire Department- Firefighter - Daniel R. Foley - FDNY- Detective - Mark S. Gado - New Rochelle Police Department- Richard A. Grace - Construction Industry- Commissioner Peter S. Guyett - Yonkers Fire Department- Firefighter - Herbert D. Harriott - Rye Fire Department- Police Officer - Joseph F. Heid - NYPD- Detective - Michael A. Houlahan - NYPD- John A. Lo Bianco - Construction Industry- Police Officer - Anthony Maggiore - Yonkers Police Department- Executive Director - Stephan Hittmann - FDNY- Firefighter - Gary S. Martin - White Plains Fire Department- Lieutenant - Roy D. McLaughlin - Yonkers Police Department- Firefighter - Robert A. Mentrasti - Fairview Fire Department- Detective - James W. Monahan - NYPD- Police Officer - Walter L. Mallinson - Harrison Police Department- Lieutenant - John W. Moran - FDNY- Firefighter - Kevin J. Nolan - FDNY- Police Officer - Kathleen O'Connor Funigello - New Rochelle Police Department- Firefighter - John V. Peteani Jr - Yonkers Fire Department- Firefighter - Michael R. O'Hanlon - FDNY- Firefighter - Eduardo A. Rivera - Yonkers Fire Department- Detective - Joseph E. Seabrook - NYPD- Captain - Robert J. Spatta - Croton on the Hudson Fire Department- Deputy Chief - Frank G. Strollo - New Rochelle Fire Department- Captain - Ronald G. Peifer SR - FDNY- Captain - Dennis P. Tortorella - Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department- Firefighter - Neill S. Tyndal JR - Yonkers Fire Department- Detective - Charles J. Wassil JR - Peekskill Police Department- Lieutenant - Marden C. Wolf - White Plains Fire Department- James P. Sullivan - New York City Transit Authority- Sergeant - Peter C. Woods - NYPD, Hartsdale Fire Commissioner & Co-Chair Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial