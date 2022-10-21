Popular treat chain Van Leeuwen to pay $33k in penalties for not accepting cash payments

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will allow customers to pay with cash and will cough up $33,000 in penalties for formerly not allowing patrons to do so.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream may be one of New York City's favorite ice cream spots, but many customers have been angry about their payment policies.

The company recently agreed to allow patrons to pay with cash, instead of their former 'card only' policy.

This change comes after the ice cream chain was dealt $33,000 worth of penalties for prohibiting cash payments. They were violating a law, that requires companies to allow cash, which went into effect in November 2020.

The city received 90 complaints from customers about the Van Leeuwen's previous payment policy. Now, the company will accept cash at all 19 of their NYC locations.

Van Leeuwen actually incurred over $100,000 in penalties, but the city agreed on a lower number.

