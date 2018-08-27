GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) --Police in Connecticut are on the lookout for a man who vandalized the outside of a funeral home.
Authorities say the man seen in surveillance video destroyed flower pots outside of the Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home on August 20 and 21.
The flower pots are the kind used for memorial observances.
The damage is estimated to cost several hundred dollars.
