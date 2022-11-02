'Kill elected officials' graffiti found on building in Brooklyn

In addition to the graffiti, seven vehicles were vandalized

After Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their home, NY politicians are on edge. The words "kill elected officials" were graffitied in Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Nancy Pelosi is not the only government official that was targeted this week.

Closer to home, in Bushwick, the words "kill elected officials" were graffitied on the side of a brick building.

The vandalism was found over the weekend on Saturday morning.

In addition to the graffiti, seven vehicles were vandalized.

Elected officials gathered Tuesday in Brooklyn to address the incidents.

Assemblywoman Maritza Davila said during the press conference, "We as a community stand up any time there are any hate messages, anyone getting hurt in our neighborhood... but we will not allow this rhetoric to continue to happen in communities like ours."

So far, no arrests have mean made in this case. The investigation in ongoing.

