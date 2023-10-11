The future of "Wheel of Fortune" is secure after co-host Vanna White recently announced she had signed on for two more seasons. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

Vanna White 'thrilled' to work on 'Wheel of Fortune' for 2 more years

NEW YORK -- The future of "Wheel of Fortune" is secure after co-host Vanna White recently announced she had signed on for two more seasons.

That means she will continue to turn letters after Ryan Seacrest takes over from Pat Sajak who is retiring as host next year.

The game has lived up to its name for White, who has amassed a substantial fortune over more than 40 years.

"People see me on the show turning letters, and that's what I do, but definitely I have a little business sense on the side," White said.

Her latest business venture is a collaboration with Laura Geller on a line of cosmetics tied to the game show, including items like eyeshadow shaped like a puzzle board.

White said she also has a decade of real estate investments.

"I would buy a condo that was all messed up. I'd fix it up and I would flip it," she said.

That happened again and again, and White said that's how her business sense started.

It all came in very useful during a period of transition at "Wheel of Fortune" when Sajak announced his retirement.

That left her future on the show in doubt.

"I really had to think about it because it seems like we're a team, and it's like breaking up Ken & Barbie or something," White said. "It took me a long time to make the decision to stay on."

In the end, White elected to remain after Sajak said goodbye and welcome Seacrest as the new host.

"I'm just thrilled to be working on the show," she said.

But her new deal came after intense negotiations that showed the core of steel which lies inside White's glamorous exterior.

"I think I am a strong person even though I may come off as a weak person, but inside, I feel strong," White said.