Hundreds of future engineers compete in annual robotics competition at Vaughn College

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- More than 60 high schools in the Tri-State area competed in one of the country's largest qualifier competitions to determine the region's best in robotics.

The VEX Robotics High School competition took place Sunday at Vaughn College, where high schools from Long Island, Westchester, Orange County and New York City all vied for a chance to quality for the Southern New York State Championship.

Parents and teachers were in attendance to watch hundreds of future engineers put their STEM skills to test in a variety of matches and competitions.

