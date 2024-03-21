Woman adopts senior dog who spent over 700 days in shelter

Jeanette Finch-Walton, 74, adopted a 10-year-old Carolina dog mix from Austin Pets Alive! in Austin, Texas.

According to Austin Pets Alive!, Finch-Walton asked for a "low-energy" senior dog she could spoil, and the shelter staff matched her with Beluga, who has arthritis and some additional special needs. The two met in February and Finch-Walton began the process to adopt the canine through the shelter's foster-to-adopt program.

Despite Beluga's need for extra attention and care, he was perfect for Finch-Walton, who has since renamed Beluga to Velcro because he is constantly by her side.

Velcro is a 10-year-old Carolina dog mix who spent over 700 days in Austin Pets Alive! animal shelter. Austin Pets Alive!

Finch-Walton told Austin Pets Alive! she hopes her story about adopting Velcro will inspire others to consider adopting dogs with special needs and older dogs.

"They deserve love and they give as much love as they get," she said in a statement shared by the shelter. "They respond to love just as well, if not more than younger dogs. Velcro has adopted me, I didn't adopt him, he adopted me. He has chosen me, I'm his mom and my roommate is his auntie."