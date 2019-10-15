Verizon crew finds body inside Midtown Manhattan manhole

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police are on the scene in Manhattan after crews discovered a body in a manhole.Verizon crews found the body early Tuesday morning in Midtown.58th Street was closed from 8th Avenue to Broadway with officers surrounding the manhole.Eyewitness News spoke to the three men who were doing work for Verizon and spotted the body. They're obviously shaken.They first removed the manhole cover and noticed the strong smell.But once inside, they saw the body that they said has likely been there for days.They didn't get close, but called 911.The workers said the manhole is where they access telephone operations.While they say they'll sometimes discover a rat in the holes, they've never seen anything like this.Investigators said the victim is likely a homeless person, and they will now leave it to the Medical Examiner to determine the person's identity and age.The workers saying lifting a manhole is a two man job, the covers weigh several hundred pounds and require a tool.So they wonder how in a very busy part of town this body ended up below ground and who put the manhole cover back on.----------