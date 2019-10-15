Verizon crew finds body inside Midtown Manhattan manhole

By
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police are on the scene in Manhattan after crews discovered a body in a manhole.

Verizon crews found the body early Tuesday morning in Midtown.

58th Street was closed from 8th Avenue to Broadway with officers surrounding the manhole.

Eyewitness News spoke to the three men who were doing work for Verizon and spotted the body. They're obviously shaken.

They first removed the manhole cover and noticed the strong smell.

But once inside, they saw the body that they said has likely been there for days.

They didn't get close, but called 911.

The workers said the manhole is where they access telephone operations.

While they say they'll sometimes discover a rat in the holes, they've never seen anything like this.

Investigators said the victim is likely a homeless person, and they will now leave it to the Medical Examiner to determine the person's identity and age.

The workers saying lifting a manhole is a two man job, the covers weigh several hundred pounds and require a tool.

So they wonder how in a very busy part of town this body ended up below ground and who put the manhole cover back on.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityhuman remains foundverizonbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple who saved life of driver in crash 'devastated' they couldn't do more
Police: Man raped woman who asked for directions in Hell's Kitchen
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 5: Celebrities hit the dance floor on Disney Night
Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Tuesday
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Show More
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Employees of chain nail salons rally in Harlem
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
More TOP STORIES News