coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Grandson organizes special 90th birthday drive-by for veteran

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Korean War veteran was feeling down due to being isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, so his grandson asked for a little help to make his 90th birthday special.

Herb Berger, of North Massapequa, was feeling sad that he couldn't see friends or family.

So his grandson asked Nassau County police to help cheer him up.

Commissioner Ryder and officers came by Berger's home to celebrate in an unforgettable way.

Happy 90th birthday, Herb!



Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
