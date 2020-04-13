Coronavirus News: Grandson organizes special 90th birthday drive-by for veteran

Herb Berger, of North Massapequa, was feeling sad that he couldn't see friends or family.
So his grandson asked Nassau County police to help cheer him up.
Commissioner Ryder and officers came by Berger's home to celebrate in an unforgettable way.
Happy 90th birthday, Herb!
