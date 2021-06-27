100-year-old veteran wows with Star-Spangled Banner performance

Dominick Critelli played the national anthem on his saxophone at Hempstead's Independence Salute to Veterans.
Critelli is not only a splendid musician, but he also has a generous spirit.
"I'm always ready to help anybody, you know I would do anything because they would do it for me," Critelli said. "I was so happy when they asked me to come here tonight."
Critelli came to America from Italy when he was 8 years old.
He says he sees a change happening across the country and it's for the better.
The Salute to Veterans event also included fireworks and a concert featuring the Commodores.
