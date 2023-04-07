Volunteers help pack Easter dinner baskets for military families

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Stew Leonard's has stepped up this Easter to ensure that military families who don't have their loved ones home on Sunday will have an Easter dinner.

Veterans from the American Legion Post 1082 and the local boy and girl scouts helped the local grocer pack free Easter baskets for the families of those stationed overseas.

"I really enjoy helping people out because it just makes me feel warm in my heart and I know the people who are helping out really appreciate what we're doing for them," said Boy Scout Lucas Pereira.

Together the volunteers packed 25 boxes with enough food to feed eight people each.

The baskets included ham, pies, veggies and other festive holiday food.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.