GI Go Fund organized weekend fundraiser for homeless, jobless veterans

A group of U.S. Navy SEALs teamed up with veterans and military supporters to swim across the Hudson River this weekend, and for a good cause.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group of U.S. Navy SEALs teamed up with veterans and military supporters to swim across the Hudson River for a good cause.

The Newark-based GI Go Fund organized the Navy SEAL Hudson River Swim, to raise money for homeless and unemployed veterans.

About 150 people participated and took the plunge into the river this weekend.

Participants started by running two miles around Liberty State Park carrying American flags.

They then swam 3.1 miles across the river from New Jersey, stopping at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

At each stop, they did 100 push-ups in honor of America's liberties, and 22 pull-ups in recognition of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.

The event ended in Battery Park.

ALSO READ | Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip