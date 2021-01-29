MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An ice cream shop worker in Manhattan was struck in the head with a rock during a robbery.
It happened at the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop on 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay on January 20 at 10:45 p.m.
The man demanded money from the woman working and then struck her in the head with a large rock.
The 23-year-old victim suffered a cut to her head and a concussion. She was taken to NYU Medical Center in stable condition.
Police believe the same person robbed two other women within a 10-day period.
Back on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. he allegedly stole a 32-year-old woman's purse in front of The Maze restaurant on West 32nd Street. She was not injured.
On January 7 at 2 p.m., the robber stole a 59-year-old woman's bag from the lobby of the Stewart Hotel on 7th Avenue. She was not injured.
Also, on January 13 inside Kaylee Restaurant on East 27th Street, the man feigned a weapon and demanded property from the 19-year-old store worker. The robber made off with the cash register containing about $400.
The only description of the robber is that he's between the ages of 20-30.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ: 4-year-old, 2 others injured in Newark shooting
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Victim hit by rock in head at Manhattan ice cream shop; robber wanted in string of incidents
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News