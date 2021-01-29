Victim hit by rock in head at Manhattan ice cream shop; robber wanted in string of incidents

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An ice cream shop worker in Manhattan was struck in the head with a rock during a robbery.It happened at the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop on 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay on January 20 at 10:45 p.m.The man demanded money from the woman working and then struck her in the head with a large rock.The 23-year-old victim suffered a cut to her head and a concussion. She was taken to NYU Medical Center in stable condition.Police believe the same person robbed two other women within a 10-day period.Back on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. he allegedly stole a 32-year-old woman's purse in front of The Maze restaurant on West 32nd Street. She was not injured.On January 7 at 2 p.m., the robber stole a 59-year-old woman's bag from the lobby of the Stewart Hotel on 7th Avenue. She was not injured.Also, on January 13 inside Kaylee Restaurant on East 27th Street, the man feigned a weapon and demanded property from the 19-year-old store worker. The robber made off with the cash register containing about $400.The only description of the robber is that he's between the ages of 20-30.Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------