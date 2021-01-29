Society

3 wounded, including 4-year-old girl and two adults, in Newark shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-year-old girl is among three people hurt in a shooting in Newark.

It happened on Cabinet Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The two other victims are adults, a man and a woman.

Police have not said what led up to the violence, and there is no word on the extent of injuries to the victims.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.



