3 wounded, including 4-year-old girl and two adults, in Newark shooting

Fifteen-year-old Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, a sophomore at Uniondale High School and one of Long Island's most promising high school basketball stars, was killed in a car crash Wednesday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-year-old girl is among three people hurt in a shooting in Newark.It happened on Cabinet Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.The two other victims are adults, a man and a woman.Police have not said what led up to the violence, and there is no word on the extent of injuries to the victims.----------