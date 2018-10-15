Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Manhattan Saturday afternoon.It happened at the corner of Stanton Street and Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side around 12:40 p.m.Authorities say the 34-year-old victim was walking on the street when he was attacked, seemingly at random.The victim, who didn't want to be identified, spoke with Eyewitness News."I wasn't expecting it," he said. "I really wasn't...had my headphones on, listening to my music, and someone just snuck up and slashed me on my face. If he (said anything), I didn't hear him. I had my headphones on."He then turned around to face his assailant."He just turned around and ran in the other direction," he said. "I didn't recognize him at all."He was rushed in stable condition to the hospital, where he needed 30 stitches in his face. The suspect fled north on Delancey Street.The victim, who makes deliveries for a living, is more than a little nervous."The feeling is, I'm paranoid," he said. "Where I go, I feel like it could possibly be this person is watching me. Or somebody sent this person. I don't know. I fear for my life right now."The police investigation is ongoing.----------