Be Kind: Former Giants star Victor Cruz gives computers to 400 NJ students

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Victor Cruz is showing he's truly loyal to his birthplace.The former New York Giants star bought 400 laptops for students from Paterson.Children there have not been in classrooms for nearly nine months because of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many still lack computers.Cruz said he wants kids to have better resources than he did growing up."I've become a secondary teacher at home. I know these kids in Paterson and their parents are having an even tougher time without the proper resources, so I think these laptops will go a long way," Cruz said.Paterson is also using money from the federal cares act to buy laptops.----------