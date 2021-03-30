11-year-old boy battling cancer gets shopping spree from Make-A-Wish NJ, Jersey Mike's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10450905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10457081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles has more on the latest expansion of vaccine eligibility in New Jersey.

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy from New Jersey who is battling cancer got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday thanks to Make A Wish New Jersey and Jersey Mike's.Victor Flores thought he was going out for lunch with his family at the restaurant location in Metuchen, but instead, he received a shopping spree complete with an X-Box Series X and a brand new iPhone.Flores courageously battles rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue, but according to his family -- even while facing a life-threatening medical condition during these unprecedented times -- he always puts others first and wants to make sure everyone else is taken care of before himself."I thought he was going to be crying every day," his sister, Velinda Flores, said. "He barely cried. He really just felt down when he was doing all his treatments."Victor showed his "survival scar," long and deep, where doctors removed a large lump growing quickly on his arm. Chemotherapy and radiation followed, keeping so much of his life on hold."It was very hard for me," he said. "I was always tired, couldn't really keep up with school."As part of his shopping spree, he also received a wireless headset, other accessories and games, a phone case, and a new pair of sneakers.Victor had a joyful surprise as well. He has already rang the bell celebrating his last treatment, and from here on out, his doctors will check regularly to make sure he's healing and cancer free, so that he can continue reclaiming his life."I'm glad that I'm done with all my treatment," he said. "And I fought cancer already."The surprise wish was granted thanks to the support of Jersey Mike's Subs and their Month of Giving.On Wednesday March 31, the Day of Giving, Jersey Mike's Subs across the country are donating all sales to local charities."100% sales of at every Jersey Mike's store in the country gets donated back to charity," franchise owner Chris Rigassio said.Over 90 locations in New Jersey are supporting Make-A-Wish New Jersey, and over 170 locations nationwide support 10 Make-A-Wish chapters across the country.----------