Four women brawl at Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston: Video

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother says a dispute over seats at Cardi B's record-setting RodeoHouston concert ended in a brawl that was caught on camera.
Video shows four women fighting inside NRG Stadium Friday after two of those women were told the seats belonged to a 16-year-old girl and her sister.
The girls' mother said the two women followed them and began pushing them.
The two women were arrested, according to RodeoHouston officials.
