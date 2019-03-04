Four women brawl at Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston: Video

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother says a dispute over seats at Cardi B's record-setting RodeoHouston concert ended in a brawl that was caught on camera.Video shows four women fighting inside NRG Stadium Friday after two of those women were told the seats belonged to a 16-year-old girl and her sister.The girls' mother said the two women followed them and began pushing them.The two women were arrested, according to RodeoHouston officials.