Video shows alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto sidewalk in Jersey City

Josh Einiger reports on the car that went onto a sidewalk in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
New video shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey.

The incident happened the night of Feb. 9th in Jersey City.

In the video obtained by Eyewitness News, a Ford Taurus is seen veering off Ocean Avenue and onto the sidewalk, missing a man by inches.

It then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction.

"It sounded like an explosion, like two trucks had collided," said witness Roxy Mumford.

After the crash there was confusion and disbelief. "It was like a war zone," said Mumford. "Everything was knocked over."

Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson. They say he was driving drunk when he lost control of the car. Police charged him with multiple crimes.

Fortunately no one was injured in the crash.

