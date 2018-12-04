There is graphic video of a vicious attack in the Bronx.(Warning Graphic Video)Police now looking for the suspect that beat a man so badly he is in a coma.A deli worker says he saw the man lying on the ground for several minutes before anyone bothered to help him. He called 911.You see the guy in the red coat land a punch so hard that it shook the SUV they're leaning against.The 38-year-old victim fell to the ground before the punches and kicks continued.Police say the victim was drunk and got robbed of his gold rings and head phones around 3 a.m. Sunday on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the University Heights section.Later, the man returned and kicked him again.A deli worker on this block told me noticed the victim bleeding and lifeless on the sidewalk.He thought he was dead when he called 911."He was sitting 10 minutes. Nobody called the cops, nobody said anything, everybody was walking up and down, so I called the cops right away, so I work here on the nights so I got to see what's going on," the employee said.Eyewitness News is not showing that man's face for fear of his safety.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'7" tall, 160 lbs, and last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a red coat with a fur-lined hood, a gray sweat suit and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------