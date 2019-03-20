Video: Man brutally beaten, robbed on Queens street corner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5208241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for three suspects who brutally attacked and robbed a man in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men who brutally attacked and robbed a man standing on a street corner in Queens, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Street in Sunnyside.Authorities say the three suspects approached the 34-year-old victim and began yelling at him.One of the suspects punched the man in the head, knocking him to the ground, where they continued to kick and assault him.Raw video of assault:Police say the suspects stole his iPhoneX, a wallet containing $600, and Apple earpods before fleeing in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for bruises to the head and body.The suspects are all described as black males in their 20s. One of the men had long braids and was wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------