Video: Man stabbed in back during dispute in Manhattan 7-Eleven

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday inside a location on Eighth Avenue, where investigators say an argument began between the three.
The dispute escalated when the unidentified female and the unidentified male punched the victim several times.
The male suspect then stabbed the victim in his back with an unknown object.
The man was transported by EMS in stable condition to Mt. Sinai Morningside.
The individuals fled on foot.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
