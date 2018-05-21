Video of suspected wallet thieves in Manhattan making pricey eyewear purchases

EMBED </>More Videos

The surveillance video shows the suspects shopping in Manahttan.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD released video of two suspected thieves who allegedly stole a woman's wallet inside a Manhattan subway station.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking up the stairs inside the Prince Street station last month when she felt someone behind her.

The victim realized someone had opened her purse and stole her wallet.

Twenty minutes later, the victim's credit cards were used at a nearby eyewear store.

Police say the two women made $800 in purchases.

They are both described as female, approximately 20-years-old, with black hair, light complexion and slim build.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsurveillancesurveillance videoNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News