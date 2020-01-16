Video of trio wanted in violent Manhattan mugging of teen

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's new video of the suspects wanted for a violent mugging on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.Police say it shows two of three suspects who approached a 16-year-old Monday afternoon as he walked down the stairs to the B/C subway line on West 86th Street.The suspects then began punching the teen and pulling on his backpack.When the teen dropped his phone, one of the suspects grabbed it, before another suspect punched him in the head.The trio also ran off with his backpack and jacket.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------