FRESNO, California --A man was arrested after authorities say he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in California, and the entire incident was caught on camera.
Police say an officer saw 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Lopez on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa in Downtown Fresno.
Lopez was seen stomping on the car, smashing windows, and repeatedly jumping up and down.
Officers reportedly attempted to talk Lopez down, but after a half hour, they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.
A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand.
Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts