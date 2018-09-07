EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4167646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Fresno Police car in Downtown Fresno.

A man was arrested after authorities say he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in California, and the entire incident was caught on camera.Police say an officer saw 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Lopez on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa in Downtown Fresno.Lopez was seen stomping on the car, smashing windows, and repeatedly jumping up and down.Officers reportedly attempted to talk Lopez down, but after a half hour, they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand.Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation.----------