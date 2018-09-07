Video shows arrest of man stomping on police car in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been arrested after he vandalized a police car in Downtown Fresno.

Leonard Torres
FRESNO, California --
A man was arrested after authorities say he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in California, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Police say an officer saw 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Lopez on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa in Downtown Fresno.

Lopez was seen stomping on the car, smashing windows, and repeatedly jumping up and down.

Officers reportedly attempted to talk Lopez down, but after a half hour, they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.
EMBED More News Videos

A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Fresno Police car in Downtown Fresno.


A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand.

Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismarrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Woman records video of bed bug infestation on bus seat
NJ police searching for missing girl who never got on school bus
Florence forecast to strengthen to major hurricane, threaten East Coast
Mom: 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after assault by sex offender
2 weeks after NJ plane scare, Post Malone in 2-car crash
Man convicted in Brooklyn cold case murder gets 25 to life
GoFundMe: Homeless man will receive balance of funds
Show More
Suspect charged in 2 murders linked to MS-13 on LI
Police search for suspect in Williamsburg attempted rape
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Suspect wanted in home invasion, victim needed 27 staples
Hillary Clinton attends opening of new Mario Cuomo Bridge
More News