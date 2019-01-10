WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --New video has been released of NYPD officers being attacked by two men before they turned their batons on the suspects.
Police say this is what started the confrontation that was not on a video that went viral.
That video showed the two officres caught on camera repeatedly using their batons to hit two suspects in Washington Heights.
Witnesses say the officers were simply defending themselves during a confrontation.
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in an interview taped for Sunday's edition of 'Up Close' that investigators have recovered video showing an officer being "seriously assaulted."
"This all started down in the subway," said O'Neill. "We had a passenger tell these two cops that there were men in the stairway harassing passengers as they come in. The two cops went up and that's where the confrontation started."
Charges are pending against the suspects, Sidney Williams and Aaron Grissom.
