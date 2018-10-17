Rikers Island video shows possible drug handoff from visitor to inmate through child's diaper

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Surveillance video from a camera at Rikers Island shows what the correction officers' union claims are drugs being transferred from a visitor to an inmate in a child's diaper.

The incident happened in April.

The video shows a female visitor appearing to put something in the child's diaper in the West Facility visiting area.

She then hands the child to the male inmate, who appears to take it out.

Correction officers attempt to search for the "something," but nothing was found.

The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association has been investigating the incident since April and is expected to comment on the results of that investigation.

